Almost 10 million cigarettes seized at Rosslare Europort

AuthorJohn Moynihan

Almost 10 million cigarettes were seized at Rosslare Europort yesterday.

The illicit cigarettes, branded ‘Superkings’ and ‘Winston’, were discovered when Revenue officers examined an accompanied freight unit which had disembarked a ferry arriving from Dunkirk in France.

They discovered 9.9 million cigarettes with an estimated value of approximately 8.3 million euro, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of 6.5 million euro.

A man has been questioned in relation to the seizure and investigations are ongoing.

