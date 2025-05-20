Almost €89,000 in funding announced for local biodiversity projects in Wexford

Minister for Housing, Heritage and Local Government James Browne TD has today announced almost €89,000 in funding to Wexford County Council for biodiversity projects under the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Local Biodiversity Action Fund (LBAF) in 2025.

The fund was established in 2018 to assist local authorities in the implementation of actions in support of biodiversity. Almost €11 million has been granted to local authorities through the LBAF since it was established. The Scheme is operated by the National Parks and Wildlife Service and represents a commitment to support implementation of the Irelands 4th National Biodiversity Action Plan at community, county and regional level.

Minister for Housing, Heritage and Local Government James Browne TD said:

“Local authorities play an essential role in protecting our biodiversity and the Local Biodiversity Action Fund recognises that role. We are proud of our unique species and habitats in Wexford, and Wexford County Council is doing fantastic work to protect them. Funding through this scheme will support further research on our wetlands in Rosslare and around the county, and monitoring of the rare Nightjar, recently confirmed to be breeding in Wexford. I’m also delighted to see that Wexford County Council is part of the ‘Return to Nature’ initiative, which involves five local authorities working to restore 30% of church grounds to biodiversity.”

“I wish all of those involved the very best with their work and look forward to hearing more as they progress.”

Examples of projects approved for funding in Wexford include:

A wetland survey of Co. Wexford. In 2023/2024 a survey funded through the LBAF identified over 300 non-designated wetlands. This next phase involves in-depth ecological surveys over a number of wetlands in the Wexford and Rosslare areas to highlight the importance of the wetland habitats.

Return to Nature : Wexford County Council is one of five local authorities undertaking 'Return to Nature' projects, in support of the Catholic Church's ambition to return 30% of Church grounds to nature by 2030.

: Wexford County Council is one of five local authorities undertaking ‘Return to Nature’ projects, in support of the Catholic Church’s ambition to return 30% of Church grounds to nature by 2030. A project to control cherry laurel (invasive species) at Tintern Abbey. The Abbey is set in a Special Area of Conservation and surrounded by woodlands which are significant for biodiversity.

All 31 local authorities applied for and will receive €2.9 million in funding this year. A total of 262 projects have been approved, covering a range of biodiversity related activities, including invasive alien species control, bird and bat conservation, wetland surveys and community biodiversity awareness and training.

