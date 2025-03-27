Alpacas visit North Wexford Nursing Home

Residents of a nursing home in North Wexford were greeted by alpacas this week.

Wicklow farmer Joe Phelan brought the wooly animal to Oakfield Nursing Home in Courtown.The visit got a fantastic reaction from its residents, particularly those who are from a farming background.

Joe, who runs K2Alpacas in Newtownmountkennedy, says alpacas can lift people’s spirits. The nursing home’s activities coordinator, Sineád Meegan, came across the herd on TikTok. She said the residents were thrilled with the visit and she would invite them back again soon

