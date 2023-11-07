Amnesty International to screen ‘internationally acclaimed’ movie in Wexford

The Irish Premier of an internationally acclaimed movie is to be shown in Wexford Opera House on the 7th of December

The film entitled ‘Not Just Your Picture’ focuses on a family in Gaza who were killed by Israeli Airstrikes.

The movie is being shown by Amnesty International to start a conversation about the situation in Gaza.

It will be followed by a panel discussion with the Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland, Dr. Jilan Abdalmajid and Executive Director of Amnesty International, Stephen Bowen.

Tickets can be purchased ion the National Opera House website: https://www.nationaloperahouse.ie/whats-on/show/not-just-your-picture

