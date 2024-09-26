An estimated 2.3 tonnes of litter were removed by 400 volunteers in County Wexford for the Big Beach Clean 

Clean Coasts received overwhelming support and commitment from volunteers and communities across Ireland for the Big Beach Clean weekend that took place between 20th and 22nd of September.

This year, a record number of over 600 clean-ups were organised by volunteers who removed over 95 tonnes of litter nationwide, making this Clean Coasts’ largest clean-up event yet.

In County Wexford, over 35 groups and 400 volunteers removed an estimated 2.3 tonnes of marine litter with clean-ups taking place in various locations.

Among them, Carrig on Bannow Tidy Towns had a team of over 50 volunteers who were including lots of children conduct Big Beach Cleans on 3 local beaches at Bannow Island, Cullenstown and Blackhall on Sunday 22nd September. String cheese wrappers, plastic bottles and marine waste materials were among the most common items found.

Tomhaggard Clean Coasts Group also conducted a Big Beach Clean on Saturday 21st September at Kimore Beach with Kimore Sea Scouts. The team of over 35 volunteers partook and 24kg was collected. The main source of litter was microplastics. with string cheese wrappers interestingly being a commonly found item also.

Clean Coasts joined forces with Kia Ireland who supported the initiative this year by providing clean-ups kits and supplies to our volunteers throughout the country.

The Big Beach Clean is an annual call to action that runs as part of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), operated internationally by Ocean Conservancy and invites communities and volunteers around the country to remove litter from around the Irish coast after the end of the bathing season.

Each year this initiative is also an opportunity for Big Beach Clean volunteers to get involved in a worldwide citizen science project, which entails collecting the amount and types of litter on Irish beaches and filling in Clean Coasts’ Marine Litter Data Cards to share with Ocean Conservancy, help heighten awareness about the issue of marine litter serving as an indicator of the magnitude of the problem and help shape future policies and campaigns. In 2023, the top three items recorded during the Big Beach Clean weekend were plastic caps and bottles, cigarette butts and food wrappers.

Data from the International Coastal Cleanup has led to policies banning single-use plastics like bags, straws, and utensils, and has influenced global efforts to reduce ocean pollution. It has contributed to international agreements, national waste management reforms, and extended producer responsibility programs. These findings also support initiatives like littering fines, improved recycling, and the promotion of a circular economy. Additionally, the data helps raise public awareness and drive educational programs on sustainable practices to protect marine ecosystems.

Clean Coasts welcomed the support of Kia Ireland and enjoyed meeting with dealerships across the country who also got involved in clean ups in their area. Cathal Kealey, Head of Marketing and PR at Kia Ireland said, “Kia Ireland was delighted to support the 2024 Big Beach Clean initiative from Clean Coasts over the weekend and witness the dedication and hard work of the Clean Coasts staff and volunteers throughout the country. Their work is truly inspiring, with many of them out there every weekend, come rain or shine, making a huge difference to Irish beaches, and for that we want to say a huge thank you.”

Bronagh Moore, An Taisce, Clean Coasts Programme Manager said; “We’re delighted to see so many volunteers and community groups across the country take part in The Big Beach Clean. This year’s event was the largest yet and is a powerful reminder of the collective impact we can make when we work together. The dedication and support of all of these groups is hugely inspiring and we thank each and every one of them for their contribution. We would encourage everyone to stay involved, keep active in their local Clean Coasts Group and enjoy the many benefits that come with volunteering in the community”.

