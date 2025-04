An Post have confirmed New Ross Post Office will be moving premises to SuperValu, despite objections from locals.

From the June Bank Holiday the building in Charles Street will no long be the post office and the service will re-open the following weekend in the Supervalu.

Two rallys have taken place in the town by locals objecting to the move. Local Councillors say they will be writing to the CEO of An Post to express their concerns and anger over the move that they say were broken promises.

