Anger Over Deliberate Littering At Raven Wood Curracloe

Wexford Independent Councillor Leonard Kelly has expressed anger at images on social media of delibate littering at Raven Woods Curracloe.

Members of the National Park And Wildlife Service posted images of Camping equipment and the remains of a fire used for cooking along with cans and bottles.

Councillor Kelly maintains that a small number of people believe they can use public areas and nature reserves to litter whenever they wish

Members of the public are asked to contact NPWS on wildenforcement@npws .gov if you see illegal camping

Related