Animal charity urges Garda-Led Reform as Summer Torture Surges

Torture of all kinds of animals from trapped hedgehogs to kittens, dogs and horses has increased exponetially with no Animal Welfare Enforcement in Ireland, whatsoever, with the majority of the public not realising this fact.

With over 65,000 domestic abuse incidents recorded by Gardaí in 2024, the link between animal abuse and domestic violence has never been more urgent. As Women’s Aid reported, there were 46,765 disclosures of domestic abuse, a 17% increase from the previous year.

My Lovely Horse Animal Rescue went to Leinster House recently to plead for urgent national reform of animal welfare enforcement – to ensure a dedicated Animal Welfare Garda Section can be set up.

Founder of MLHR Martina Kenny referenced the recent conviction of Marco Monzo in the UK, who murdered a 14-year-old boy. Not before he skinned, boned and planned to eat his own cat before the frenzy took place.

“This is the cost of ignoring the red flags. Animal cruelty is a proven early indicator of violence. We can no longer afford to turn away,” she told Leinster House’s AV room to representatives from Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Sinn Féin, Labour, People Before Profit and Independent TDs, the majority of whom professed shock at the revelation.

At the heart of MLHR’s message was a simple truth: animal cruelty is not just an animal issue it’s a public safety issue.

Martina Kenny, Co-Founder of MLHR, stated:

“This isn’t just about animal welfare. It’s about building a safer, more compassionate Ireland for animals and people alike. But statistics don’t bleed. They don’t cry. They don’t stand shaking in the back of a field. That’s why we brought the reality of this crisis into the room, so it can no longer be ignored.”

“Horses in disadvantaged communities suffer the most during the summer. Foals are born into hardship, treated like disposable commodities. Feeding a horse is expensive, and when resources are tight, neglect follows. We see horses tethered in the heat with no water, young colts running terrified through housing estates, and far too many left to waste away. When most people welcome summer, we dread it—because the calls for help surge and the cruelty intensifies,” Martina added

Eoin Cullen, Chairperson of MLHR, added:

“Cruelty is rising, yet enforcement is collapsing under the weight of neglect. Whole counties in Ireland have no inspectorate. There’s no national 24/7 hotline. Pounds are under-resourced and part-time. Charities like ours are overwhelmed, responding to emergency after emergency with limited support.”

“The result? Animals left suffering. Offenders walking free. And the public is put at risk. The laws exist, but without proper enforcement, they’re just words on paper.”

Related