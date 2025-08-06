Annabelle’s Foundation Secures Land for Respite Home in the Southeast

A major milestone has been reached for Annabelle’s Foundation, as the organisation has now secured land to build a much-needed respite home for children with life-limiting conditions in the Southeast. The announcement was made by Helena Kehoe, founder of the charity, during an interview on South East Radio’s Morning Mix with Alan Corcoran.

The foundation was established in memory of Annabelle, Helena’s daughter, who was born in 2011 and diagnosed early in life with a rare genetic condition. Annabelle required 24-hour care and endured daily seizures. Despite the challenges, she brought immense love and inspiration to her family

“She was our first-born, she spoke with her eyes, and she’s still spoken about every single day in our home,” Helena shared.

Helena explained the vision for Annabelle’s House — a purpose-built facility where children with complex medical needs can receive care while their families stay close by in an adjacent space.

“It’s about giving families proper respite, something that’s sorely lacking in the Southeast,” she said.

The project has gained extra momentum after being selected as the official charity partner for the return bottle and can scheme during Fleadh 2025. Special orange bins have been placed across Wexford town, with all proceeds from returned bottles and cans going directly to the foundation.

While there were reports of tampering with some bins in the early days, the response from the Wexford public has been overwhelmingly supportive. Local businesses — including The Crown Quarter, Kelly’s on the Corner, and The Bank — have joined forces to collect returnables, and members of the public have volunteered their time to help with the effort.

“All funds raised from the bottle and can returns will go toward a feasibility study,” Helena explained. “That study will show the need for a respite home in Wexford and help us secure sustainable funding going forward.”

The foundation is now calling on the public for more volunteers, whether to collect cans, help with logistics, or simply spread the word

“If you’ve got a good pair of runners and a few hours to spare, we’d love to have you,”

As the foundation nears the final stage of securing official charity status, Helena says they’re preparing to approach larger organisations for support and funding

“We can finally see the bigger picture coming into focus,” she said. “This is all for Annabelle — and for every child and family who needs care, hope, and time together.”

