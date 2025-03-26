Another chance to see the Sperm Whale spotted off Wexford Coast

A sperm whale that was spotted off the Wexford coast has started making its way to Waterford.

It was first seen off the coast of Arthurstown yesterday.

The sighting was a rare occurrence, as the whales typically occupy deep waters.

Padraig Whooley from the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group says people may have another chance to spot it: “So it seems to be moving along the Waterford Coast so for people who are into wildlife and whale watching they should head to one of the vantage points with their binoculars, along the Waterford Coast”

