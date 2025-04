Over 1500 people have taken part in this years Hope And Dream run walk or jog to raise funds for the Hope Cancer Centre in Enniscorthy.

This year the charity celebrates 25 years of providing a wide range of cancer services and supports.

This years annual fundraiser is in its 14th year.

The weather was ideal, while it was sunny, there was a much needed cool breeze.

Hope Centre Enniscorthy has plans to build a state of the art facility on a greenfield site in the Enniscorthy area.

