Another haul of cigarettes discovered in Rosslare Europort

More than 9 point 5 million cigarettes, worth an estimated 8 million euro, have been seized in Rosslare Europort.

The cigarettes, branded ‘Marlboro Gold’, were discovered yesterday when Revenue officers stopped and searched an accompanied freight unit that had left a ferry arriving from Dunkirk, France.

A man in his 20s was questioned in relation to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.

The seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of illegal cigarettes and tobacco.

