Another Potentially Explosive Device Recovered By Gardai

In a similar incident to what happened in Wexford last week, a potentially explosive device, used in military operations, has been recovered in Carlow.

It comes after a suspicious device was found at a home in Wexford town. A man, in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and has now been released on bail under strict conditions.

The army bomb disposal team was called to a home in Hacketstown at 10 o’clock last night resulting in the area being cordoned off and homes evacuated.

The device was not viable and was safely removed.

The device had originally gone missing from the Wicklow mountains.

An appeal was made after the ordnance, that is used during night-time military operations, disappeared after being spotted by someone walking in the Glen of Imaal.

