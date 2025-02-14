Another storm could decimate Wexford

There are fears another storm could ‘decimate’ the Wexford coastline. Councillor Lisa McDonald is calling for action to support the South East, after damage caused by Storm Eowyn.

Collapsed dunes and fallen trees at seafront locations in Courtown, Curracloe and Rosslare saw the areas suffer severe damage as a result of the recent storm.

Councillor McDonald says action needs to be taken immediately, “We need to act now before everything just falls to part on us here in Wexford. Our coastline is so soft it needs immediate protection right now and if we don’t act now we’re going to see the way of life in Wexford, our tourist industry, our beautiful resorts by the sea, they’re all going to be under a major threat. All it needs is a storm to come in from the southeast or the east to absolutely decimate Wexford.”

