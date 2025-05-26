Another Water Outage In Co. Wexford

Uisce Éireann has confirmed that crews are on site in Gorey, working to repair a burst water main that has disrupted supply from the Creagh Water Treatment Plant, affecting customers in the town and nearby areas.

The utility company says repairs are expected to be completed by 2pm this afternoon, with water supply gradually returning to normal thereafter. However, customers located at higher elevations or the end of the network may experience delays as the system recharges.

Padraig Lyng of Uisce Éireann acknowledged the disruption and thanked customers for their patience:

“We understand how disruptive unexpected outages can be and we’re working as quickly and safely as possible to restore full service. We appreciate the understanding of local homes and businesses during this time.”

Customers registered as vulnerable are being contacted directly. Those wishing to register can do so via Uisce Éireann’s Vulnerable Customers page.

To stay updated on the situation, customers are encouraged to:

Visit the Uisce Éireann website

Follow @IWCare and @IrishWater on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn

Call the 24/7 customer care helpline at 1800 278 278

Sign up for free text alerts by registering their Eircode and mobile number on the Text Updates page.

Uisce Éireann will continue to issue real-time updates until normal service resumes.

