Another yellow weather alert comes into force at 4pm for entire country

Hazardous walking, cycling and driving conditions are expected again this evening – with another low temperature warning due shortly.

Met Eireann’s Yellow alert comes into force at 4pm, and the forecaster is warning of wintry showers. Wexford however might escape the worst of it with the main wintry showers expected in the Northwest and Southwest.

Tricky conditions are expected on un-treated roads and paths throughout the county. The warning expires at midday tomorrow. A winter weather advisory will stay in place until Thursday, due to an arctic chill. All weather warnings affect the entire country.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising all road users to prepare for hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths this week as Met Eireann has issued an advisory for cold weather that will bring sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths. This will include showers of hail, sleet and snow with the potential for freezing fog.

Road users should expect icy roads and be extra cautious on untreated road surfaces. Hazardous travelling conditions are expected, especially on untreated roads and footpaths.

Road users should also watch out for black ice. If the road looks polished or glossy it could be, “black ice” one of winter’s worst hazards: Black Ice is difficult to see. It is nearly transparent ice that often looks like a harmless puddle or is overlooked entirely. The sheltered / shaded areas on roads, under trees and adjacent to high walls are prone to black ice.