Appeal for Missing Girl from Gorey

Gardaí in Wexford are renewing their calls in seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Makayla Brady who is reported missing from her home in Gorey, Co. Wexford, since Saturday, the 28th of September.

Makayla is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a slim build. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Makayla was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black runners.

Anyone with any information on Makayla’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 942 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

