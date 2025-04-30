Appeal to keep Wexford Clean as warmer weather begins

Cllr Mary Farrell is appealing to everyone enjoying Wexford’s beautiful villages and beaches to help keep them clean.

She says public bins are being misused for household waste, putting pressure on volunteers and clean-up teams.

These bins are for light litter only, not bags of rubbish from home.

Speaking on Morning Mix Cllr Farrell says whatever you bring out with you should bring back home.

Met Éireann says it’s keeping a “close eye” to see if today becomes the hottest April day on record.

Temperatures could go over the current record, which is 25-point-8 degrees celsius.

Met Éireann also expects today to be the hottest day of 2025 so far.

