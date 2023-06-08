Appeal to people in Wexford amid drought in the County

Wexford is experiencing an “an absolute drought” prompting Uisce Eireann to issue and appeal to farmers and residents in the County.

Met Éireann says most of the country has experienced little to no rain for 15 days or more.

The situation is of major concern to farmers, who fear poor grass re-growth could lead to food shortages.

Wexford IFA Chair, Jer O’ Mahony issued an appeal on South East Radio today, urging people to be mindful of their water usage and to report any leaks to Uisce Eireann or Wexford County Council.