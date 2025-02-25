Application for an IPAS Centre in Gorey withdrawn

Plans for a proposed IPAS Centre in Gorey have been withdrawn.

The application has been withdrawn after discussions between the property owner and newly elected deputy Brian Brennan TD.

Speaking on Morning Mix the TD is stressing that the infrastructure of small towns like Gorey must be considered before placing more migrants in those areas.

He also reassured that vetting procedures for migrants are now thorough and under control, although this was not always the case.

Meanwhile, Fionntan O Suilleabhain has welcomed the decision by the Seán Doyle Group to withdraw its application.

The application, made on February 19th, sought to change the use of the property “Waygood” from a guest-house to temporary accommodation for IPAS applicants.

The Sinn Fein TD has welcomed the decision saying that the site is zoned for commercial development.

