Applications for School Transport Portal to close this Friday

The School Transport Application portal will close tomorrow night.

The family portal for new applications for mainstream school transport services for the 2025/26 school year will close at midnight on Friday with any new applications made after the deadline will be considered late and a ticket may not be made available.

Those who have not availed of school transport before, or for those who may be changing address or moving schools, they will need to make a new application.

Wexford TD Malcolm Byrne says Wexford parents need to submit their application before it’s too late.

