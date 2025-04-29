Back to News

Applications Now Open for 2025 Age Friendly Awards in Wexford

Pictured enjoying last year’s Age Friendly Recognition and Achievement Awards L-R: Graham Orr, Director of Member and Client Relations, IPB Insurance; Jeannine Tanner, Senior Risk Advisor, IPB Insurance; Anna Marie Delaney, Chief Executive, Offaly County Council and Marty Whelan, Broadcaster, RTÉ. Applications are now open for the annual National Age Friendly Recognition and Achievement Awards. The prestigious awards, curated by Age Friendly Ireland, are open to organisations, agencies, and members of the public across Ireland who are making exceptional contributions to make Ireland a great place to grow old. The deadline for applications is 30th May 2025. Applicants can visit https://agefriendlyireland.ie/national-age-friendly-recognition-and-achievement-awards/current-year/ to apply or contact their Local Authority’s Age Friendly Programme Manager. This year there are eight categories, each reflecting a World Health Organisation (WHO) Age Friendly Theme. This includes the Transport Award; Active and Healthy Ageing Award; Business Innovation Award; Safety and Security Award; Communications Award; Environment Award; Community Innovation Award and Age Friendly Housing Award.

Age Friendly Ireland has officially opened applications for the 2025 National Age Friendly Recognition and Achievement Awards, inviting individuals, community groups, agencies, and businesses in Wexford to share their efforts in making Ireland a better place to grow older.

Now in its ninth year, the awards celebrate meaningful contributions across eight categories, each based on the World Health Organisation’s Age Friendly themes. These include areas such as transport, housing, safety, health, business innovation, and community engagement.

Speaking about the launch, Age Friendly Ireland Chief Officer Catherine McGuigan said the awards continue to highlight “projects that make a difference for others,” and encourage other communities to adopt similar age-friendly practices.

Applications close on 30th May 2025, and shortlisted winners will be honoured at a national awards ceremony in the Galmont Hotel, Galway on 23rd October.

To apply or learn more, visit: agefriendlyireland.ie/awards.

