Applications Now Open for 2025 Age Friendly Awards in Wexford

Age Friendly Ireland has officially opened applications for the 2025 National Age Friendly Recognition and Achievement Awards, inviting individuals, community groups, agencies, and businesses in Wexford to share their efforts in making Ireland a better place to grow older.

Now in its ninth year, the awards celebrate meaningful contributions across eight categories, each based on the World Health Organisation’s Age Friendly themes. These include areas such as transport, housing, safety, health, business innovation, and community engagement.

Speaking about the launch, Age Friendly Ireland Chief Officer Catherine McGuigan said the awards continue to highlight “projects that make a difference for others,” and encourage other communities to adopt similar age-friendly practices.

Applications close on 30th May 2025, and shortlisted winners will be honoured at a national awards ceremony in the Galmont Hotel, Galway on 23rd October.

To apply or learn more, visit: agefriendlyireland.ie/awards.

Related