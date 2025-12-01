Architect & South East Radio Hospitality Awards Judge Hugh Wallace Dies

Hugh Wallace, renowned architect and beloved television presenter, has passed away at the age of 68.

Mr Wallace was just in Wexford a fortnight ago when he attended the South East Radio Hospitality awards for which he was a judge, contributing his expertise and insight into the hospitality industry.

He was widely known for his long-standing role as a judge on RTÉ’s Home of the Year, a position he held since the show’s debut in 2015. His enthusiasm for design and warm, approachable presence made him a fan favorite and he was a regular fixture on shows like The Great House Revival and My Bungalow Bliss.

In addition to his television career, Wallace was a founding partner of Douglas Wallace Architects, where he played a pivotal role in the design and development of hotels, retail spaces and homes throughout Ireland. His passion for good design and its ability to create a sense of place was central to his professional life.

Wallace was also candid about his personal journey, using his platform to discuss his battle with alcoholism and the importance of seeking help, becoming an advocate for addiction recovery.

Wallace is survived by his husband, Martin Corbett, with whom he shared a love of home renovations.

Mr Corbett has appealed for privacy at this devastating time

