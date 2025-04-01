Are the impending tariffs our only problem – not according to an Enniscorthy Business man

Government ministers will hear today how chemical and pharmaceutical exports from Ireland to the US could halve in the coming years.

That’s in the event of US tariff’s being reciprocated by the EU.

Donald Trump is hoping a 25-percent tariff on foreign goods arriving into America will lead to a US manufacturing boom.

The White House says the charges will be applied from tomorrow, to any country which has ‘treated the US unfairly.’

However, speaking on Morning Mix, CEO of Azets Ireland Neil Hughes believes we have a bigger crisis on our hands:

Related