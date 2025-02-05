Are you a victim of Catfishing? A new support group is now available from Turn 2 Me

Catfishing is an online deceptive practice where individuals pretend to be someone else to manipulate or exploit others and it’s becoming an increasing concern.

Catfishing can take many forms, from romance scams to financial exploitation, and it often leaves victims feeling ashamed, isolated, and betrayed. Speaking on Morning Mix today was CEO of mental health charity, Fiona O Malley who said, “It’s a deceptive practice, and it can have long-term, lasting effects,” The CEO emphasised that catfishing isn’t limited to any one group of people. Even those who are highly intelligent or aware can fall prey to these scams, and many victims don’t seek help due to the fear of being ridiculed or judged.

In response to this growing issue, Turn to Me is launching an online support group designed specifically for victims of catfishing. The group will provide a safe and anonymous space for people to share their experiences and begin the healing process. The support sessions will be facilitated by a mental health professional who will guide participants through the emotional challenges that often accompany being deceived in this way.

The support group will be held at 7 p.m. today and will be text-based, ensuring complete anonymity for participants. This is a critical feature, as many victims struggle to seek help due to the stigma surrounding their experiences. The group will also offer insights on how to heal from trust and betrayal issues caused by these manipulative interactions.

There are four major red flags to help people spot potential catfishing attempts. These include:

Avoiding Video Calls or In-Person Meetings – Catfishers often refuse to engage in live video chats or meet in person, offering excuses like poor internet connection or sudden emergencies. Inconsistent Stories – A person pretending to be someone else may struggle to keep their story straight, offering conflicting details about their background or personal life. Moving the Relationship Too Quickly – Catfishers tend to fast-track relationships, showering their targets with compliments and emotional confessions to gain trust quickly, a tactic known as “love bombing.” Asking for Money or Favors – One of the main goals of catfishing is financial exploitation. If someone you’ve never met in person asks for money, whether it’s for personal reasons or investments, it’s a red flag.

In addition to the online support group, Turn to Me offers various services for emotional recovery, including a free meditation program, an online mood diary, and up to six free counseling sessions for adults living in Ireland. These services are designed to support individuals through the emotional aftermath of such deceptive practices.

For more information or to join the online support group, visit www.turntome.ie.

