Arrest and Multiple Charges Following Reckless Driving Incident in Enniscorthy

A man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges following a dangerous driving incident in Enniscorthy on the morning of 28th November 2025. Gardaí reported that they observed a vehicle being driven erratically at excessive speed with visible damage. The driver failed to stop when signalled by officers, prompting a managed pursuit. After fleeing on foot, the male suspect was quickly apprehended by Gardaí.

Following the arrest, a roadside drug test revealed the presence of cocaine, and the driver was arrested under the Road Traffic Act. He was transported to Enniscorthy Garda Station, where a blood sample was taken for further analysis.

A subsequent search of the vehicle and the driver uncovered several items, including suspected drugs, cash, deal bags, and a set of weighing scales. In addition, it was revealed that the driver had no valid licence or insurance, and the vehicle was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act due to issues with insurance, tax, and NCT compliance.

The suspect has been charged with multiple offences under both the Road Traffic Act and the Misuse of Drugs Act. Gardaí have confirmed that they will continue to target criminal activity on Wexford’s roads as part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety.

