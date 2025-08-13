Asian Hornet Confirmed in Ireland – Government Response Now Underway

A confirmed sighting and capture of an Asian Hornet (Vespa velutina) in Cork has prompted a swift government response and raised concerns about the threat this invasive species poses to Ireland’s biodiversity. The sighting, verified by entomologists from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the National Museum of Ireland, marks only the second confirmed instance of the species in Ireland, following a previous 2021 sighting in Dublin.

Asian Hornets—also known as Yellow-legged Hornets—are not a major public health threat but can devastate honeybee populations and harm native pollinators. Even a single nest can lead to serious ecological consequences. In response, a new cross-agency taskforce, the Asian Hornet Management Group (AHMG), has been formed to lead surveillance, awareness, and containment efforts. The AHMG includes representatives from NPWS, the Department of Agriculture, the National Biodiversity Data Centre, and the National Museum of Ireland.

Extensive surveying and community engagement are already underway in the Cork area. The captured hornet was first reported through the National Biodiversity Data Centre’s online portal, where members of the public can upload sightings along with photos and coordinates. While no nest has been located yet, continued monitoring will help determine whether the sighting represents an isolated incident or evidence of a larger population.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, stressed the importance of public involvement:

“Asian Hornets are a threat to our native pollinators and our biodiversity. Early detection is key. We urge the public to stay vigilant and report any sightings.”

The NPWS is also working closely with beekeeping associations and local communities to increase awareness and distribute identification materials. People are reminded not to approach or disturb any suspected Asian Hornet and to report sightings via:

🔗 https://records.biodiversityireland.ie/record/invasives

The Asian Hornet has already established populations across several EU countries and ongoing efforts are in place in the UK and the US to prevent wider spread. Irish authorities are aiming to act swiftly to avoid similar outcomes here.

NPWS Director of EU and International Affairs, Áinle Ní Bhriain, said:

“An effective rapid response and public awareness is key to our approach. We’re working across borders to prepare the island of Ireland for any increased threat.”

Stay informed, stay alert, and help protect Ireland’s precious biodiversity.

