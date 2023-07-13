Atlantic Railway Corridor could mean the reopening of the Rosslare to Waterford rail line

The first ever ‘All-Island Strategic Rail Review’ will be published by the end of the month.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says he expects to bring a memo to Cabinet on the matter in two weeks time.

It’ll outline the recommended and assessed rail-lines which could be re-opened across the whole island of Ireland – including the reopening of the Rosslare to Waterford rail line for both freight and passengers.

Minister Ryan says moves are already being made, in anticipation of a re-established Atlantic Railway Corridor.