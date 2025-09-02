Last month was the fourth warmest August and ninth warmest of any month in 126 years of records.Met Eireann’s climate statement reveals temperatures were well above average at all stations.

August 2025 was exceptionally warm and dry in Co. Wexford, continuing Ireland’s recent trend of record-breaking temperatures. At Johnstown Castle, the average temperature was 16.6 °C — 1.2 °C above normal, making it one of the warmest Augusts on record locally.

Rainfall was well below average, contributing to dry spell conditions across the East and South. Johnstown Castle experienced fewer wet days than usual, in line with the broader national trend of August being the 22nd driest since 1941.

Sunshine levels were among the highest in the country, with just 1 dull day reported at the station – the fewest nationally.

In short, Wexford experienced a very warm, dry, and sunny August, with weather dominated by high pressure for much of the month.

