Average €751 more payable on behalf of HSE residents in Co Wexford under Fair Deal as cost of care crisis persists for private and voluntary nursing homes

New HSE figures reveal the level of discrimination applied by the State in the funding of its nursing homes under the Fair Deal scheme is escalating, amidst the cost of care crisis that has led to an unprecedented level of closure of private and voluntary nursing homes. Recently published figures reveal HSE nursing homes receive an average 69% more (€744), per resident, per week, under Fair Deal fees payable by comparison with private and voluntary counterparts.

In Co Wexford, the average fee payable on behalf of an individual nursing home resident in a HSE nursing home is now €751 above that payable to counterparts in private and voluntary nursing homes. In January 2022, the disparity was €660. The published fees, for January 2023, inform across every county over the past year, the disparity under the scheme has increased. In three counties – Laois, Longford and Westmeath, HSE nursing home fees for resident care are double those payable to private and voluntary counterparts.

Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO spoke to South East Radio and he stated that: “Over the past number of months we have seen 22 nursing homes close and there is a threat to the sustainable of the sector if this pay gap isn’t addressed. We need a well functioning, resourced nursing home sector to meet the needs of our aging population.”

A Value for Money Review commissioned by the Department of Health pointed to the discrimination in fees payable prohibiting the capacity of private and voluntary nursing homes to compete with HSE nursing homes in remuneration for healthcare assistant staff. Mr Daly said: “The discrimination being operated under Fair Deal has a direct effect upon the ability of nursing homes to appropriately remunerate and retain staff who are vital to meeting our older population’s health and social care needs. The prejudicial process discriminates against staff in private and voluntary nursing homes. A Fair Deal that is fair to all providers should be underpinned by the principle of equal pay for equal work.”

NHI has called on Government to expedite its continually stated commitment to implement measures to bring stability to the sector, which was recently reiterated within its Sláintecare progress report. Incredibly, the apparent urgency to address the cost of care crisis is resulting in the development of a policy paper on the future direction of the sector being put on hold. Mr Daly states: “A cost of care crisis continues to present for nursing home care in Ireland, with 20 nursing homes closing their doors the past year. It is a crisis that has been acknowledged by Government on a long-standing basis, yet repeated promises to bring into effect a response are still outstanding. It is irresponsible and bitterly disappointing that it has now stalled on implementation of a policy paper to provide the sector with much needed direction. Communities are losing nursing home care services and this will have very detrimental implications and leave health and social care without vital services. The closures will continue until urgent stability and confidence is brought into being by Government. A key learning emerging from Covid19 was the absence of policy and direction to support nursing home care. The failure to push on in bringing into effect systematic reform highlights an unwillingness to implement the recommended fundamental reform in how nursing home care is delivered.”