Average price of a house in Co. Wexford in the last year was €257,500

The average price of a house in Co. Wexford in the last year was €257,500.

The CSO has released the latest Residential Property Price Index up to December 2023. Overall there was a 4.4%  rise in prices, with the Midlands seeing the biggest increase outside Dublin. Nationally, the median cost of a property now sits at $327,500.

The most expensive Eircode in the country was Blackrock in Dublin, while Castlerea in Roscommon was the cheapest. The price of a home in Ireland is now far higher than the previous Celtic Tiger peak, up 7.7% from the peak of the property boom in April 2007, having eclipsed this high watermark in late 2022.

