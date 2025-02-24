Average rent in Wexford is now €1423 up 65%

The latest daft dot ie report, shows rents in Wexford were on average 3.7% higher in the final three months of 2024 than a year previously.

The average listed rent is now €1423, up 65% since before the covid19 pandemic.

Additionally, the availability of homes to rent in Wexford was tight, with just over 90 properties available for rent on February 1st, 2025, which was less than half the late 2010s average.

Author of the report, economist Ronan Lyons says we’re now a decade into the rental crisis – and there’s very little to suggest it will end any time soon:

“Still very, very tight supply conditions, very few homes available to rent at any particular point in time. And fundamentally, that’s the challenge. Well, there’s a lot of talk about changes to rent pressure zones and rent controls more generally. Ultimately, this is about how do we get the extra new rental supply that will be the ultimate solution to what is now over 10 years of supply shortages in the rental sector.”

