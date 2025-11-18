Awards night brings out best in Wexford’s tourism and hospitality sectors

The South East Radio Hospitality & Tourism Awards 2025 lit up the 4-star Riverside Park Hotel Enniscorthy last night Monday

Over 330 guests gathered for a glamorous black-tie celebration of the region’s finest in food, tourism and hospitality.

Among the major highlights, Jasper’s Restaurant was crowned Overall Restaurant of the Year, Foley’s of Newbawn took home Overall Bar of the Year, Newbay House claimed Overall Wedding Venue, and Whites of Wexford was named Overall Hotel of the Year.

Special honours also included a standing ovation for the Whitty Family of Whitford House Hotel, recipients of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

See full list of winners below:

SOUTH EAST RADIO HOSPITALITY & TOURISM AWARDS 2025

TOURISM & ENTERTAINMENT SECTOR

Best Leisure Activity – Saltee Ferry

– Best Tourist Attraction – Wells House & Gardens

– Best Heritage Site – Enniscorthy Castle

– Best Festival – Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann – Wexford County Council

– Best Cultural Experience – The National 1798 Rebellion Centre

– Best Caravan / Camping / Glamping – Roches Campsite

BAR & PUB SECTOR

Bar Food of the Year – Farmer’s Kitchen Hotel

– Bar Manager of the Year – James Ryan – T Morris

– Best Traditional Bar – Maggie May’s

– Music Venue of the Year – Casey’s of Wexford

– Tourist Bar of the Year – The Prom Bar – Riverside Park Hotel

– Sports Bar of the Year – Sinnott’s Bar

– Modern Bar of the Year – T Morris

RESTAURANT SECTOR

Seafood Restaurant of the Year – Mary Barry’s Seafood Bar & Restaurant

– Best Customer Service Restaurant – Oysterlane Restaurant – Talbot Hotel

– Chef of the Year – Aina Swiderska – The Lobster Pot

– Best Casual Dining – The Holy Grail, Wexford

– Best Use of Digital Assets – Thomas Moore Tavern

– Best New Establishment – Newtown Park Hotel

– Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year – Dunbrody Country House

– Best Breakfast – Kate’s Coffee Shop & Deli

– Most Stylish Restaurant – The Old Granary, Wexford

– Best Restaurant Manager – Martyna Pawelec – Talbot Hotel Wexford

– Best Coffee Shop / Café – Ufucoffee

– Best Use of Local Produce – The Steakhouse at Rowan – Ashdown Park Hotel

– Coffee of the Year – The Trough

– Best Takeaway / Takeaway Service – Deluxe Chinese Takeaway

HOTEL SECTOR

Best Customer Service Hotel – Newtown Park Hotel

– Wedding Coordinator of the Year – Maria Power – Newbay House

– Best Hotel Leisure Centre – Club Ashdown Gym – Ashdown Park Hotel

– Best Hotel Manager – Emer Walsh – Amber Springs Hotel

– Best Hotel Spa – Lír Spa & Health Club – Ravenport Resort

– Best Hotel Restaurant – Forthside Bar & Bistro – Whitford House Hotel

– Hotel Staff Member of the Year – Ben Quinsey – Newbay House

– Sales & Marketing Person of the Year – Millie Moore – Riverside Park Hotel

– Receptionist of the Year – Debbie Walsh – Whitford House Hotel

SPECIAL AWARDS

Judges Special Merit Award – The Bailey Bar & Eatery

– Voters’ Choice Award – The Red Door Coffee Shop & Restaurant

– Lifetime Achievement Award – The Whitty Family – Whitford House Hotel

OVERALL AWARDS

Overall Restaurant of the Year – Jasper’s Restaurant – Crown Quarter

– Overall Bar of the Year – Foley’s of Newbawn

– Overall Wedding Venue of the Year – Newbay House Wexford

– Overall Hotel of the Year – Whites of Wexford

