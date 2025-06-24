Ballyboro Tower House selected as part of national Adopt a Monument Scheme

A local Wexford heritage site is set to benefit from expert support and national recognition, as Ballyboro Tower House—better known locally as Butler’s Castle—has been selected for inclusion in the Heritage Council’s Adopt a Monument Scheme.

This marks the first successful Wexford application to the scheme since it began in 2016, and represents a major step forward in local heritage preservation.

Located in Castleboro Demesne, Ballyboro Tower House is a large structure that began life as a medieval tower house and later evolved into a fortified residence. Though rich in history, it is in urgent need of conservation to secure its future.

The project is being led by the Courtnacuddy Development Group, working closely with the landowner. Their goals include making the site safely accessible to visitors on a nearby walking trail, uncovering more about its historical significance, and seeking funding for long-term conservation.

The Adopt a Monument Scheme, run by The Heritage Council and managed by Abarta Heritage, offers communities across Ireland access to specialist guidance and mentoring. It empowers local groups to protect, preserve, and promote the monuments that shape their communities. The scheme also supports community pride, tourism, education, and local employment.

Earlier this year, the Heritage Council issued a national call for applications. After a highly competitive process involving the National Monuments Service, The Discovery Programme, and a panel of heritage professionals, eight sites from across Ireland were selected—including Wexford’s Ballyboro Tower House.

Commenting on the announcement, Virginia Teehan, Chief Executive of the Heritage Council, said:

“This Scheme is not just about safeguarding our monuments—it’s about preserving our collective memory and identity. We want to empower communities with the tools they need to take ownership of their heritage. Caring for these places brings them back to life and fosters a deep sense of pride and connection.”

As part of the scheme, The Discovery Programme—Ireland’s lead body for archaeological research—will support selected communities with expert surveys and investigations.

