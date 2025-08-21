Ballymoney Beach “Do Not Swim” Notice Issued Due to Water Quality Concerns

Wexford County Council has posted “Do Not Swim” notices at Ballymoney Beach in Gorey following recent tests revealing elevated levels of bacteria in the water.

The Council conducts regular monitoring of bathing water quality as part of its commitment to public health and environmental safety. After consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), the decision was made to issue the swimming prohibition in line with the Bathing Water Quality Regulations 2008.

Additional water samples are currently being collected, with results expected by Sunday, August 24th, 2025. The Council’s Environment Water Team is actively investigating the source of the contamination to resolve the issue promptly.

While Ballymoney Beach faces these temporary restrictions, the water quality across 19 other monitored beaches in Wexford has been predominantly excellent throughout the 2025 bathing season, as confirmed by data published on the EPA’s Beaches.ie website.

Visitors and local residents are advised to observe the “Do Not Swim” notices at Ballymoney Beach for their own safety. The Council will provide further updates through media channels and on its website: www.wexfordcoco.ie/environment-and-climate-change.

For more information on bathing water quality across Ireland, please visit www.beaches.ie.

Related