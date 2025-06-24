Barbara-Anne Murphy Elected Cathaoirleach of Enniscorthy Municipal District

Barbara-Anne Murphy has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of the Enniscorthy Municipal District, taking over from outgoing chair Aidan Browne.

Long-serving councillor Pat Kehoe was elected as Vice-Chair.

Speaking after her election, Cllr Murphy described the role as a “great honour” for her, her family, and the community that supported her political journey since first being elected to Wexford County Council in 2004.

Outlining her priorities for the year ahead, she highlighted the urgent need for affordable and social housing, especially in rural villages where infrastructure capacity is limited. She also emphasised the importance of progressing projects like the Murphy Flood site redevelopment, securing CCTV for Bunclody, and enhancing community walking trails.

“I’m here to represent everyone,” she said, “whether you voted for me or not. I want to see the entire Enniscorthy District thrive—and I’ll be working hard to make that happen.”

Cllr Murphy also pointed to the significance of supporting applications for URDF and rural development funding, particularly for town centre rejuvenation and keeping local economies competitive in a changing retail landscape.

Related