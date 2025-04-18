Be Extra Cautious on Our Roads This Weekend

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging drivers across Wexford and the southeast to be extra cautious this Easter Bank Holiday, particularly on Good Friday, which is historically a high-risk day for road collisions.

With wet and hazardous weather conditions, motorists are reminded to slow down, avoid distractions, never drink and drive, and expect longer journeys due to increased traffic.

Road users are also advised to check vehicle safety, including tyres and windscreen wipers, and to allow extra time to avoid frustration or fatigue.

Speaking to South East Radio, RSA spokesperson Aoibhinn Twomey said:

“We’re urging drivers to slow down, be mindful of other road users, and take personal responsibility to help keep everyone safe this weekend.”

Twomey emphasised the importance of planning ahead and avoiding unnecessary risks, especially in wet and slippery conditions:

Expect more traffic as people travel for the holiday

Anticipate delays and allow extra time for journeys

Never drink and drive – always organise a safe lift home

Avoid distractions like mobile phones while driving

Check your car – tyres, wipers, lights and brakes should be in good condition

“Just getting to your destination safely is what matters most. Don’t rush, and don’t take risks—especially when road conditions are poor.”

Since 2020, 16 people have died and 78 have been seriously injured on Irish roads during Easter weekends. Already this year, 48 lives have been lost on the roads nationwide.

“The impact on families and communities is devastating. We don’t want to add to those numbers this weekend.”

With recent dry weather giving way to wet conditions, Twomey reminds drivers to double-check their vehicles:

Ensure tyres are roadworthy and properly inflated

Test windscreen wipers and lights before setting off

Consider delaying travel until weather conditions improve if possible

With heavier traffic and poor visibility expected, the RSA is asking drivers to remain patient—particularly in the face of tailbacks or longer-than-usual journeys.

“Frustration and fatigue can be dangerous. Just take your time—your safety and that of your passengers is the priority.”

The RSA’s message is simple: “Arrive alive.”

For more safety tips, visit: www.rsa.ie

