Bearue in New Ross was crowned Best Newcomer at the Irish Restaurant Awards.

It was among dozens of businesses acknowledged at the National awards,where West Cork restaurant day-day was crowned Best Restaurant in Ireland.

Other big winners on the night included John Kelly from Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny, who was named Chef of the Year and Crudo in Dublin which claimed Best Casual Dining spot.

Bearue owner Dave Rowley says winning the award was enormously gratifying.

On the company’s webiste they day ‘Bearú (bah-roo) taking its name from the River Barrow (An Bhearú) which flows nearby is a beautiful new destination restaurant and café in New Ross, Co. Wexford showcasing quality local food and providing a truly special dining experience.

Combining a daytime café and evening contemporary restaurant, Bearú places an emphasis on seasonal, local, and wild foods.

“Bearú has been the dream of husband and wife team Dave and Siobhán for many years. To make it a reality they sold their home in Dublin and moved their family – kids, dog, cat and fish – down to the beautiful Kilkenny countryside of The Rower where Siobhán grew up.

They both believe passionately in good food, coffee, wine and great service. At Bearú they will place an emphasis on seasonal, local, and wild foods cooked and presented in a modern yet humble and comforting way – and all in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

With almost 25 years’ experience as a chef, many of them as a head chef in charge of running busy and much loved restaurants, Dave is excited to finally have his own place where he can create a very special dining experience for Bearú’s guests.”

