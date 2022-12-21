Best Cinema New Releases Over The Festive Period

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

The anticipation for James Cameron’s epic sci-fi sequel is out of control! “The Way Of Water” transports us back to the 3D world of Pandora, and watching the absolutely huge action scenes unfold, 13 years after the original!

Avatar: The Way Of Water is in Irish cinemas now.

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL

This musical extravaganza, featuring young Irish actress Alisha Weir in the title role, and legendary Emma Thompson as the iconic Miss Trunchbull, this fresh twist on a classic story is a must-watch for families over the Christmas break.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is in Irish cinemas right now.

I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY

Fresh from the creative talent that wrote both “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “The Theory Of Everything”, Anthony McCarten, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” follows the life and career of the massively talented Whitney Houston (played by Master Of None star Naomi Ackie).

I Wanna Dance With Somebody arrives in Irish cinemas on Monday, 26 December.