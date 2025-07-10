‘Bin your gum when you’re done!’ – Gum Litter Taskforces takes to the Streets of Wexford for its Summer Roadshow

Launching its sixth cycle, the Gum Litter Taskforce reports that:

· 92% of people now report properly disposing of their chewing gum, a record high.

· 85% of 16–34-year-olds now view littering as socially unacceptable.

· Men remain more likely than women to improperly disposed of chewed gum.

Wexford, 8 July – The Gum Litter Taskforce (GLT) took to the streets of Wexford today, to promote positive gum litter disposal. As part of its Summer Roadshow campaign, the GLT collaborated with Wexford County Council to promote the importance of proper litter disposal through fun education and awareness initiatives that highlight the negative environmental impacts of gum litter and draw awareness to the €150 gum litter fine.

Councillor Joe Sullivan, Cathaoirleach, Wexford County Council and Councillor Raymond Shannon, Deputy Mayor, Borough District of Wexford officially launched the Gum Litter Taskforce’s gum litter education campaign in Wexford Town on Tuesday 8th July.

A collaboration between industry, government and local authorities, and funded by Mars Wrigley, this year marks the launch of the campaign’s sixth cycle.

GLT has seen gum litter reduce by almost 70% since 2007, via a sustained public engagement and education campaign. According to the latest National Litter Pollution Monitoring System data, gum now accounts for just 8.6% of all litter, continuing a downward trend in gum as a component of litter from 26.4% in 2006, and 9.1% in 2021, the end of the previous three-year cycle.

However, according to the latest research 1 in 12 admit that they still drop their gum on the ground – with men more than twice as likely to do so than women. This highlights the continued importance of the campaign.

Welcoming the roadshow back to Wexford Councillor Joe Sullivan, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council said ‘The Gum Litter Taskforce Campaign is an important reminder to the whole community that we must continue to reduce our litter and protect our local environment. The campaign has achieved positive results to date, and I hope this year’s campaign will continue to further build on those results’

Councillor Raymond Shannon, Deputy Mayor, Borough District of Wexford said: “We are delighted to welcome the Gum Litter Taskforce to Wexford. It’s a great initiative that generates awareness of the negative impacts of gum litter in a fun and engaging way. As a Council, we are committed to working with campaigns such as GLT, that promote responsible litter disposal behaviours, and result in cleaner communities.”

Launching the campaign in Mayo in May, Minister of State with responsibility for Circular Economy, Alan Dillon praised the continued success of the initiative:

“I’m delighted to kick off another year of the Gum Litter Taskforce’s Summer Roadshow. Since 2007, we have seen clear, measurable change on our streets thanks to the work of the Gum Litter Taskforce. The consistent fall in gum litter shows that education and

collaboration are driving real results. This is exactly the kind of behavioural change we need to build a cleaner, greener Ireland.”

Avril Donlon, Gum Litter Campaign Manager at Food Drink Ireland, added:

“We are delighted to be kicking off another summer of interactive roadshows. Each year, we continue to see the positive impact this campaign is having on communities across the country. It’s encouraging to know that our efforts are helping more people make the right choice when it comes to gum disposal.”

Anne Sheeran, Corporate Affairs Manager at Mars Wrigley, said:

“The Gum Litter Taskforce continues to prove what’s possible through strong partnerships and community-focused messaging. By connecting with younger audiences and reinforcing positive behaviour, we’re not just cleaning up streets – we’re helping to create a culture of personal responsibility. Mars Wrigley is proud to sponsor a campaign that plays such an important role in educating people about proper gum and litter disposal.”

This year’s Summer Roadshow will make 20 stops across 17 counties this Summer. The GLT campaign also includes a school roadshow (‘Bin It!’) which will travel to primary and secondary schools across the country from October, and run an advertising campaign and website, where educational material at www.gumlittertaskforce.ie.

