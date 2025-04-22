Bishop of Ferns Pays Tribute to Pope Francis

Bishop Ger Nash of the Diocese of Ferns has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Pope Francis, describing his papacy as “unique, deeply reflective, and rooted in a profound connection to real people and their struggles.”

Speaking to Alan Corcoran, Bishop Nash acknowledged the shock of the Pope’s passing, especially given his apparent vitality despite physical frailty.

“It was very unexpected,” said Bishop Nash. “He appeared quite active and engaged, so it was a big shock.”

Pope Francis broke new ground in several ways: he was the first Jesuit Pope, the first from South America, and a leader who championed care for the poor and the environment.

“His Jesuit training really defined him,” said Bishop Nash. “He brought the charism of discernment—slow, thoughtful reflection—to his papacy. He was never about jumping to conclusions but always about understanding where God was leading the Church.”

Pope Francis also brought a uniquely Latin American perspective to Rome, with an acute awareness of inequality and a deep commitment to social justice. His focus on Laudato Si’, his landmark encyclical on environmental stewardship, marked a papal first in emphasizing global ecological responsibility.

While some hoped Francis would restore a strict sense of order to the Church, Bishop Nash believes his true contribution was far more profound.

“He didn’t silence voices to restore order. He gave people back a sense of mission—the mission to bring the Gospel to others and walk with them on life’s journey,” he explained.

In navigating internal tensions—between conservative traditions and progressive demands—Francis introduced a new approach: synodality. This method emphasized inclusive, global dialogue among clergy and laity alike.

“His last synod in October was historic,” Nash said. “For the first time, it included not just bishops but lay people, women, and priests—all reflecting deeply on the Church’s future.”

Bishop Nash also emphasized Pope Francis’s personal humility, recalling how the Pope chose to live simply, spurned wealth, and regularly used public transport—not as a symbol, but as a means of engaging with everyday people.

“He always wanted to hear the real-life stories. He constantly returned to the well-being of people,” said Nash.

The Bishop shared a brief personal encounter with Pope Francis, describing a moment of grace during a Vatican meeting.

“There was certainly an aura about him,” The Bishop recalled. “But he came to listen, not lecture. He asked, ‘What’s in your heart?’ before sharing his own thoughts.”

Bishop Nash believes Pope Francis was emotionally struck by the pain caused by Church scandals in Ireland, especially during his visit in 2018.

“He may have been briefed, but I don’t think he fully grasped the depth of hurt until he arrived.”

As the Church now looks to elect a new pope, Bishop Nash made clear he won’t be placing any bets.

“Pope Francis appointed many of the cardinals who will now vote for his successor. I wouldn’t be surprised if the next pope comes from Southeast Asia or South America—places where the Church is growing rapidly.”

For Bishop Nash, Pope Francis’s enduring legacy will be his emphasis on synodality—a new model of Church leadership centered on dialogue, inclusivity, and listening.

“No longer will decisions be made about the Church without involving its people,” he concluded.

