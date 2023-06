Blackwater has been named the best kept villiage of Ireland

The Wexford Villiage was named at the Irelands Best Kept Town all island competition

Carrick-on-Shannon, County Leitrim is the overall winner of Ireland’s Best Kept Town competition, whilst Enniskillen, County Fermanagh won the Best Kept Large Town category and Antrim won the Best Kept Large Urban Centre category.

The results were announced today at an awards ceremony at Farmleigh House.