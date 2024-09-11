Blood Clinic on its way to Enniscorthy

The Irish Blood Transfusion Board is on its way to Enniscorthy. They’re coming on this Sunday (September 15th) from 3.30pm and again on Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday of next week from 3.45pm – 8pm.

If you have ever considered giving blood now is your chance. Speaking to South East Radio news, Area Manager for the Irish Blood Transfusion service for Carlow, Barbara Fielding, the Autumn sees a drop in blood supplies, she said, “Unfortunately, towards the end of the summer when schools are going back, we would definitely see a drop in the amount of people who are available to donate blood. So all of the blood groups actually take a hit at this time of year, obviously O negative are the universal donors who are always looking for them, but really anyone who is available,

it would be great to have anyone ”

So just how important is it to give blood?

Barbara said, “Giving blood is literally one of the few things that you can walk away from doing saying there’s a good chance I’d say someone’s life today.

The number one user of blood supply products in Ireland are actually cancer patients. And unfortunately, in this day and age, most of us know someone who’s affected by cancer.

And cancer can be one of those things where you feel so frustrated that you can’t do anything to help, but you can. Giving blood is something you can do that would directly benefit people with cancer. And it’s such a small thing. You’re talking an hour, maybe an hour and a half of your time that can have all but unbelievable benefits for the person who receives that gift you give.”

https://www.giveblood.ie/

