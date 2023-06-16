Blue Flag hoisted at Wexford beach

Today a Blue Flag was hoisted at a popular Wexford Beach.
Curracloe is the latest to get its Blue Flag.
Chair of Wexford District Council, George Lawlor took to his Facebook with the following announcment.
“Wexford County Council has excelled at the recently announced 2023 Blue Flag and Green Coast Awards, with the county’s beaches, marinas and designated bathing waters receiving a total of 8 Blue Flags and 10 Green Coast awards.
I was delighted to hoist the latest Blue Flag to mark these achievements this morning at Curracloe Blue Flag Beach.
The Blue Flags were awarded to;
Ballinesker Beach, Carne, Curracloe, Morriscastle
Rosslare Strand, Ballymoney North Beach
Kilmore Quay Marina & New Ross Marina.
Green Coast Wexford Awards went to;
Old Bawn, Cahore,Culleton’s Gap, Ballyhealy Cullenstown Strand, Booley Bay, Grange, St Helens Bay, Rosslare Harbour& Baginbun.”