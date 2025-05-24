Body Found Near Curracloe Beach Confirmed as Missing South Wicklow Man

The body of a man which was found on May 10th near Curracloe Beach, was that of a missing person from the South Wicklow area.

The news was confirmed in recent days, and the family of the man have since been contacted by the Gardaí to confirm the identification.

The deceased male had been missing since April 13th.

North Wexford South Wicklow TD Brian Brennan was in touch with the Gardaí who have been liaising with the family, and told South East Radio News:

“The Gardaí have contacted the family and confirmed that this is the body of the elderly gentlemen from the South Wicklow area that went missing on April the 13th. The family have been in touch and they’d like to sincerely thank all the front-line authorities, especially the RNLI, Gorey Gardaí, and especially the coastal authorities. They’d also like to thank the Tinahely community and the communities of Castletown, Tara Hill and Ballymoney. At this stage, our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

