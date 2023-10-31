Body of a man found at a house in Ferns

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a man at a residential premises in Ferns Co. Wexford, this morning.

Gardai were alerted shortly after 7.30am and immediately cordoned off the house for a full technical examination.

The mans body was found at the foot of the stairs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of the man was removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place.

Foul play is not suspected at this time. Investigations are ongoing.

