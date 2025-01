The body of a woman has been found in Waterford City.

The woman in her 40s was discovered dead in Waterford City shortly after 10am this morning (Saturday).

Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at a home on O’Brien Street.

The woman was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is being held at a garda station in the Eastern Region.

Related