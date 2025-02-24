Boil Water Notice Finally lifted after 5 days

The Boil Water Notice which affected 22,000 people in Wexford Town and its environs has finally been lift.

Uisce Éireann first issued the notice following the detection of cryptosporidium in the water supply from the Newtown Water Treatment Plant. The precautionary measure was taken to protect public health

Speaking to South East Radio News Cllr Leonard Kelly welcomed the news and asked that people checked on their elderly neighbours

“I would just ask that anybody that they check in with their vulnerable neighbours or for anybody who might not have heard on the radio that the tap water is now okay for drinking”

