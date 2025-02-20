Boil Water Notice Issued for Wexford Town Customers

Uisce Éireann has issued a Boil Water Notice for approximately 22,000 customers in Wexford town, following the detection of cryptosporidium in the water supply from the Newtown Water Treatment Plant. This precautionary measure has been taken to protect public health, in consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE).

All customers affected by the notice are advised to boil water before use for drinking, making drinks, preparing salads or similar uncooked foods, brushing teeth, and making ice. The notice will remain in place until further notice, with water quality experts monitoring the situation closely to lift the notice as soon as it is safe to do so.

Customers can verify if they are impacted by visiting the Water Quality section on the Uisce Éireann website or by calling the customer care helpline at 1800 278 278, available 24/7. A detailed map of the affected area is also available online for reference.

Uisce Éireann’s Technical Operations Manager for the region, Fionnuala Callery, expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and reassured customers that public health is the top priority. She emphasized that the notice is a precautionary step, and every effort is being made to resolve the issue quickly and safely.

For vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann, direct communication about the Boil Water Notice will be provided.

Important Information for Affected Customers:

Boil water for drinking, drinks made with water, preparation of uncooked foods, brushing teeth, and making ice.

Discard any ice cubes in fridges and freezers and make ice from cooled, boiled water.

Check the Uisce Éireann website or contact customer care for further updates.

Uisce Éireann remains committed to ensuring the highest standards of drinking water quality and will continue to work closely with the HSE to resolve the situation.

