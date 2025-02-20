Bomb Disposal Team on site in Enniscorthy

Gardaí are currently at the scene in relation to the discovery of a suspect device at a residential property in Enniscorthy. A cordon has been put in place and the Army Explosives Ordnance Disposal unit are in attendance.

Cathedral street has since re-opened to traffic after it was sealed off by Gardaí earlier for a number of hours.

An authentic explosive device was discovered and has been removed from the scene but Gardaí are not saying when the explosive was discovered or how long the device was there.

